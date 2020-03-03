FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky has added another location to issue Real ID licenses. State officials said Monday that the new Madisonville office will handle widespread licensing requests.

Starting Oct. 1, the new driver's licenses that comply with a federal travel law will be needed to board domestic flights or enter U.S. military bases. People without a Real ID after that date will have to show another form of identification, such as a passport.

Officials say the Madisonville office will serve all Kentuckians regardless of where they live. The state previously opened Real ID licensing offices in Frankfort, Bowling Green, Paducah and Somerset.

