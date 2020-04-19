FRANKFORT, Ky. — As the most vulnerable population continues to be hit hard by the coronavirus, state officials say a new task force is being created to help senior citizens and healthcare workers who serve them.

The news comes as Governor Andy Beshear announced Saturday the state is seeing the largest increase of coronavirus cases are in long-term care facilities.

“These are big numbers. It would be a lot worse right now if we hadn’t shut down all visitation and if you all hadn’t been out there taking the steps and sacrifices that you are,” he said.

Beshear announced during his media briefing that 40 more residents and 6 staff members were diagnosed with COVID-19 and three deaths.

The Long-Term Care Task Force will partner with outside agencies to coordinate and maximize efficiency of prevention efforts across Kentucky.

“This is personal. One of the deaths reported was a friend. This is a beautiful, wonderful person we have lost,” Eric Friedlander, acting secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, said. “This is personal and it should be personal to us all. Long-term care facilities are our biggest challenge. These places are most at risk. Infection control is our number one area of focus, and this is a task force comprised of people who want to get things done.”

In total, 353 long-term care residents and 164 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 while 45 residents and one staff member have succumbed to the virus.

