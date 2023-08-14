Kentucky National Guard soldiers headed to Asia for 9 month mission

The guard’s 138th Field Artillery Brigade is deploying to southwest Asia to help with ongoing work with U.S. allies.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky National Guard soldiers said goodbye to family, friends and loved ones as they are headed overseas for a nine month mission.

Their goal is to help maintain peace and security in the region.

Commander Alexander Bush said support from his family helps keep him going.

“[They are] incredibly supportive, you know my family is. My girls, they’re really young and so thinking about being able to watch them grow up and what we’re doing over there is in service to them and giving them a brighter future just makes me feel better for it,” he said.

The National Guard has confirmed 130 solders will be deployed.

“It’s a lot of emotion today, but meeting the guys and the commanders, they’re very well prepared,” Alex Riggs, whose son is deploying for the first time, said. “Their minds are right. It’s scary, but I think they are ready.”

