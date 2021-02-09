x
Kentucky

National Corvette Museum in Kentucky names new CEO

Sharon Brawner, a Kentucky native, took the driver’s seat at the museum on Wednesday, a statement from the museum's board of directors said.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A new president and CEO has been named to lead the National Corvette Museum in southern Kentucky.

A statement from the organization’s board of directors said Sharon Brawner took the driver’s seat at the museum on Wednesday. 

The statement said Brawner is a Kentucky native and car enthusiast who has long worked in the tourism industry, most recently serving as senior vice president of sales and marketing at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tennessee. 

The board conducted a nationwide search and noted Brawner’s leadership skills and other qualifications in the announcement.

According to its website, the National Corvette Museum has been recognized as a 2021 Travelers’ Choice award winner. 