National Corvette Museum in Kentucky names new CEO

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A new president and CEO has been named to lead the National Corvette Museum in southern Kentucky.

The statement said Brawner is a Kentucky native and car enthusiast who has long worked in the tourism industry, most recently serving as senior vice president of sales and marketing at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tennessee.

The board conducted a nationwide search and noted Brawner’s leadership skills and other qualifications in the announcement.

