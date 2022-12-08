Kentucky to receive federal 'Internet for All' grant worth $5.8M

Officials say this money will support the expansion of high-speed, reliable internet throughout the state.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that Kentucky will receive a federal “Internet for All” grant award of $5.8 million.

Officials say this money will support the expansion of high-speed, reliable internet throughout the state.

A spokesperson for Beshear's office says the funding will go toward:

Identification of unserved and underserved locales

Increasing capacity of Kentucky’s broadband office

Asset mapping to identify existing activities that support the project’s goal and identify gaps in access, affordability and adoption

Collaboration with Kentucky’s state digital equity plan

Local engagement with unserved, underserved and underrepresented communities to better understand barriers to adoption

Officials added that Kentucky applied for the funding and was awarded it through the federal Broadband, Equity and Deployment (BEAD) program. The planning grant was awarded to Kentucky through the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA).

“Expanding access to reliable, high-speed internet will improve the lives of Kentuckians and support our future economic growth,” Beshear said.

A spokesperson for Beshear's office says this past summer the governor announced more than $89.6 million in grants to expand high-speed internet access to more than 34,000 Kentucky families and businesses in 36 counties.

