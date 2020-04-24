BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky mayor says he found a woman hiding in his cellar.

WNKY-TV reports Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson found a woman Wednesday morning after he heard noises and smelled cigarette smoke outside a home he was renovating.

Wilkerson says the woman told him she was hiding from someone before she ran away into the street. The mayor says he doesn't know how long the woman was living in the cellar. He says she didn't steal anything from the house. Bowling Green Police haven't identified a suspect.

