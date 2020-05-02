LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lexington police are investigating a possible hate crime after a white man put both of his hands around an African American woman's neck.

Police said a third-party working inside a Walmart on New Circle Road said a male customer approached her table after she asked him a question. He then made a motion with his hand, which he said was him making a noose, and lunged forward, putting both hands around the victim's neck.

Surveillance footage released by police showed the Jan. 29 incident. Police are looking for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600 or Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020.

Video can be found below:

