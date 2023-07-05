Kentucky man missing since Saturday found dead in creek that feeds into Nolin River

A 37-year-old Glendale man was found dead in a creek during a canoeing trip.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Glendale man who was missing since Saturday was found dead in a creek that feeds into the Nolin River on Wednesday.

Bryan Henderson, 37, went out for a canoeing trip on Saturday evening. He was reported missing on Monday.

Rescue crews were called out on Monday afternoon for a missing person who had possibly entered the river at some point on Saturday evening.

When crews arrived, they encountered swift water moving down the river and could not search the river until Wednesday for that reason.

On Wednesday, boat teams found Henderson dead in the river.

Joey Scott, Hardin County Emergency Manager, said at the time Henderson would have entered the river, "the river was very, very intense from rainwater."

"He's lived here his whole like so he's been on this river many times but at the time he entered the river, the river was swollen from rain water we've had in the past week here," Scott said.

Scott said the family may not have been worried when he didn't contact him during the trip, and may have just thought he lost service.

The last time a family member saw him was on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Scott asks for prayers for the Henderson family during this difficult time.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.