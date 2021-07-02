Kentucky man killed in Georgia poultry plant chemical leak

Authorities are still trying to determine what caused a fatal leak inside the plant that killed six and hurt 11 others.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky man has been identified as one of six people killed in a deadly January chemical leak at a Georgia poultry plant.

Corey Murphy, 35, of Burkesville was killed in the Jan. 28 incident.

Murphy was working at the facility known for making poultry products when officials said a ruptured nitrogen line lead to a leak inside the plant.

Eleven others were also hurt.

Officials have not yet released the cause of the leak but multiple federal agencies including OSHA and the US Chemical Safety Board are investigating.

