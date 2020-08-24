x
Kentucky man faces fine for breaking Canadian quarantine rules

American visitors have been able to use a loophole allowing them to travel through Canada on the way to and from Alaska.

ALBERTA, Canada — A Kentucky man could face a fine of up to $750,000 or six months in jail for allegedly violating a quarantine order in the Alberta Rockies in late June. 

Forty-year-old John Pennington was initially given a $1,200 ticket on June 25 after staff at a Banff hotel called the Royal Canadian Mounted Police saying they believed the United States citizen was violating the Alberta Public Health Act during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

American visitors have been able to use a loophole allowing them to travel through Canada on the way to and from Alaska. 

