59-year-old Kentucky man dies after being stung by swarm of bees

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. — A Kentucky man has died after being stung by a swarm of bees on Monday.

According to a post on the Harlan County Coroner's Office Facebook, the office was notified by Harlan ARH of a 59-year-old man that was brought into the ER.

Deputy Coroner John Jones said the man was moving an old bag of potting soil from his porch when he was stung by a swarm of bees from inside the bag.

Officials said CPR was started by family and continued by Lifeguard Ambulance and the Emergency Department until those attempts failed.

Jones pronounced the man dead around 6 p.m.

Officials said the immediate family has been notified, but the coroner's office will be holding the man's identity until all family can be reached.

Jones will be continuing the investigation.

"Our heart felt prayers go out to the entire family and friends," the post ended saying.

