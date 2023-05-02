x
Kentucky man dies in hospital after car crash in January

Police say it happened on LaGrange Road off the Gene Snyder in Pewee Valley.

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A man is dead after a crash from Jan. 17. 

Police say it happened on LaGrange Road off the Gene Snyder in Pewee Valley. 

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says 62-year-old Rodger Jones died Saturday afternoon at the UofL Hospital.

Jones' cause of death is from blunt force injuries he received in a vehicle. 

