Kentucky man dies in hospital after car crash in January

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A man is dead after a crash from Jan. 17.
Police say it happened on LaGrange Road off the Gene Snyder in Pewee Valley.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says 62-year-old Rodger Jones died Saturday afternoon at the UofL Hospital.
Jones' cause of death is from blunt force injuries he received in a vehicle.
