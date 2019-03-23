MADISON, Ind. — A Carroll County man was killed last night after a crash in Madison, Indiana.

Police said Justin Blankenship, 30, was riding in Madison at around 8 p.m. when the motorcycle he was riding left the northbound lane for unknown reasons and struck a passenger car traveling in the southbound lane.

Blankenship was pronounced dead at the scene, and police said they believe he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The driver of the car Blankenship hit had minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Toxicology results on both drivers are pending at this time.