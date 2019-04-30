CROMWELL, Ky. — A Kentucky man is facing several charges after police say he drove an ATV while he was drunk with a 6-year-old child.

Kentucky State Police responded to a complaint of a man driving an ATV on the roadway near Cromwell in Ohio County on Sunday afternoon. A trooper found the man, Bradley Dean Rhoades, 32, on Fire Tower Spur.

After an investigation, it was determined that Rhoades had been transporting a six-year-old on the ATV and that he was under the influence of alcohol.

He was arrested charged with his fourth DUI as well as wanton endangerment, operating an ATV on the roadway, and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Rhoades was taken to the Ohio County Detention Center in Hartford, KY.

