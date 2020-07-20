Kentucky Legislative Research Commission staffer tests positive for COVID-19

According to the LRC’s letter, those in contact with the staffer, who was not named, were notified so they may monitor for symptoms, follow protocol and be tested.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Legislative Research Commission (LRC) confirmed a staffer tested positive for COVID-19. The LRC informed staffers Monday morning, saying the positive test result came back over the weekend and wishing the staffer a speedy recovery.

According to the LRC’s letter, those in contact with the staffer, who was not named, were notified so they may monitor for symptoms, follow protocol and be tested. They believe the risk of exposure to others was low.

The LRC arranged for cleaning of areas where others may have been exposed.

This comes one day after Republican Senator Max Wise announced on Twitter is he cleared from quarantine after testing positive for the virus 10 days prior. According to reports, the LRC staffer did not work directly with Sen. Wise.

Kentucky LRC staffer has tested positive for #COVID19. This email to workers came the morning after @GovAndyBeshear announced KY had nearly 1k new #coronavirus cases reported in 1 day. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/dMtALwkLZt — Chris Williams (@chriswnews) July 20, 2020

