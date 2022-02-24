Mayor Greg Fischer cements Juneteenth’s place in Louisville

The Juneteenth Jubilee Commission helps organize events celebrating Juneteenth's historical significance in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer signed an ordinance cementing the 15-member Juneteenth Jubilee Commission as an official city commission.

“Juneteenth is part of our shared history. The proud moments and the painful,” Fischer said. “Signing this ordinance ensures Juneteenth’s prominent place in Louisville."

Last year’s Juneteenth Jubilee included a youth day camp, panel discussions, acts of service, a wellness fair, live musical performances at Fourth Street Live and a worship service.

The 15-person commission includes representatives from Metro Council and members from the business, arts, education and faith communities.

They are tasked with reviewing opportunities for expanding access to present events that will highlight Black-owned businesses, encourage entrepreneurship and wealth-building, and showcase historically black colleges and universities.

Fischer said the Juneteenth Jubilee Commission will develop a budget and secure sponsorships and funding needed to produce the annual celebration.

"My hope is that this commemoration will serve as a time for learning and a commitment to a beautifully diverse America where Black history is understood by all as American history," Fischer said.

The Juneteenth 2022 event schedule has not been released but will be posted closer to the holiday. Click here for more information.

