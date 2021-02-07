Here are the winners of Kentucky's first $1 million vaccine lottery

Three students from the area were awarded scholarships, including one senior from Elizabethtown, another senior from Crestwood and a seventh grader from Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Kentucky resident woke up $1 million richer Friday after officials drew her name in the state's first 'Shot at a Million' drawing.

Patricia L. Short from the Lexington area was surprised with a huge check Thursday after she and her husband were invited to the Capitol.

Her husband, Gary, said they ignored six calls from the governor's office, thinking it was the scam. When they did arrive in Frankfort, Gov. Andy Beshear and other state officials announced Short was the winner of the state's first $1 million vaccine lottery.

"We didn't have to have [this check] to do the right thing," Gary Short said during the announcement.

"No we didn't, but we still appreciate this," Patricia Short said.

Beshear also announced the first five students to win full-rides to any Kentucky public college of their choosing. Three students from the area were awarded scholarships, including one senior from Elizabethtown, another senior from Crestwood and a seventh-grader from Louisville.

The student winners are:

Jalen Crudup from Elizabethtown

Crystal Frost from Crestwood

Tyler Henson from Mt. Sterling

Adison Sullenger from Princeton

Alex VonderHaar from Louisville

"I feel so lucky and all I did was get vaccinated," Frost said.

The governor said more than 2.2 million Kentuckians are now vaccinated, half of the state's population. More than 80% of people 60 and older and vaccinated and 60% of those 18 and older.

Beshear said people who entered the first drawing but did not win will still be entered for the second and third drawings later this summer. The next deadlines are July 28 and Aug. 25. For more information on the 'Shot at a Million' drawings, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.