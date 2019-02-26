LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Lottery is offering a new game in Kentucky called Quick Bucks.

The Lottery said in a statement on Monday that Quick Bucks is the first new in-state nightly draw game in seven years. The $1 game is currently available at all Kentucky Lottery retailers.

The game is similar to others where players pick numbers that are drawn from two different machines. Quick Bucks players can win up to $50,000 if they match five numbers.

Other games drawn nightly include Pick 3, Pick 4, CashBall 225 and 5 Card Cash.