LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — The Kentucky Lottery says five people with losing Powerball tickets will win another prize: a trip to see the ball drop at Times Square on New Year's Eve and a chance to compete for a $1 million prize.

Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Tom Delacenserie says people with non-winning Powerball tickets worth at least $4 can enter the contest, though higher-priced tickets will get more entries.

Five people will win a four-day trip for two to New York City from Dec. 29 to Jan. 2 and will compete with winners from other states for a $1 million prize during the live broadcast of New Year's Rockin' Eve.

Entries can be submitted through Sep. 29 and winners will be chosen on Oct. 1.