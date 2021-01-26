Kentucky Lock and Dam project to receive $110 million

Sen. Mitch McConnell said when it's completed, the larger lock will essentially eliminate delays, which are among the longest in the country.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will dedicate $110 million to the Kentucky Lock and Dam project this year.

Congress authorized the improvement project in 1996 and since then, McConnell has directed more than $600 million to build a new and larger lock. When it's completed, McConnell says the larger lock will essentially eliminate delays, which are among the longest in the country.

Matt Ricketts, chairman of Waterways Council Inc., says the funding will assure an efficient continuation of critical parts of the project.

“Senator McConnell’s steadfast support of the nation’s inland waterways has, again, resulted in another year of significant funding for the Kentucky Lock project,” he said.

Kentucky Lock is located in Grand Rivers, Ky., on the Tennessee River. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District operates and maintains the lock at the Tennessee Valley Authority project.

The Army Corps of Engineers' work plan also includes more than $8.7 million for a major rehabilitation at the Rough River Lake Dam. According to the Army Corps, a 2012 safety report said the dam should be repaired to lower the risk of flooding to nearby homes and communities.

“It’s been my privilege to ensure the voices of the Rough River Lake community are heard in Washington,” said Senator McConnell. “I was proud to secure the funding that will protect local families and businesses from the danger of severe flooding. I look forward to every opportunity to support this community as we improve our critical infrastructure.”

In December, McConnell helped legislation to invest in Kentucky's water properties. The legislation included funding for both the Lock and Dam and Rough River Lake Dam projects.

