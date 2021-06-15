Adult altercation brings Kentucky little league game to abrupt end

Videos shared to Facebook show more than a dozen adults on the field and some can be heard shouting obscenities.

STANTON, Ky. — A little league baseball championship game in eastern Kentucky came to an abrupt end when a group of adults got into an altercation on the field.

Officials say the Stanton Police Department and the city’s Parks and Recreation Department are investigating Monday’s incident. News outlets report video of the incident shared to Facebook shows more than a dozen adults on the field and some can be heard shouting obscenities.

According to ABC-affiliate WTVQ in Lexington, the players were not allowed to finish the game after the fight. WTVQ also reports that a coach for one of the teams apologized on Facebook for his part in the altercation, saying he believed the kids should still get a trophy and be deemed co-champions.

Stanton Police Sgt. Ian Morton told the Lexington Herald-Leader on Tuesday that police are trying to determine what led to the events and charges could be filed.

WATCH: Have you seen the video of a fight that broke out at a Stanton youth baseball game? The team didn't get to finish playing the championship game either. As ABC 36's @MonicaHarkinstv reports, both coaches are now apologizing and hoping the kids can be co-champions. pic.twitter.com/n7LxbDKAH2 — ABC 36 News (@ABC36News) June 15, 2021

