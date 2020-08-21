Kentucky groups launch phone number, website to offer legal aid help during pandemic

Kentucky residents experiencing a civil legal problem due to the coronavirus or have an issue that's been made worse by the virus can call 833-540-0342.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Officials in Kentucky say that a website and phone number have been established for people seeking civil legal aid amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kentucky residents experiencing a civil legal problem due to the coronavirus or have an issue that's been made worse by the virus can call 833-540-0342 to be connected to the legal aid program serving their county.

Information about assistance is also available at the helpline’s website. Officials say the phone line and website were introduced by Kentucky’s Access to Justice Commission and four Kentucky civil legal aid programs.