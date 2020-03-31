FRANKFORT, Ky. — Key Kentucky lawmakers say the legislature will be presented a one-year state spending plan.

Lawmakers traditionally pass two-year budgets. Sen. Chris McDaniel on Tuesday called it a “fairly unprecedented move" caused by disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic.

Rep. Steven Rudy says passing a one-year plan will enable lawmakers to meet their constitutional duty of passing a budget while recognizing that no revenue projection “will be anywhere close to what is correct.”

The legislature is set to reconvene Wednesday to take final action on the budget. The spending plan would then go to Gov. Andy Beshear.

RELATED: Indiana finances take a big blow from coronavirus crisis

RELATED: Kentucky legislative leader: It wouldn’t be a good sign for us to just go home

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.