FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers have passed a coronavirus-relief bill. The goal is to help workers and employers suffering economic damage from the pandemic.

The work came as lawmakers reconvened Thursday after a weeklong break due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Lawmakers also advanced a bill to expand the state attorney general's authority to regulate abortion in Kentucky, and they gave final passage to a bill allowing consumers to have spirits, wine or beer shipped directly to them.

Lawmakers have only a handful of days left in this year's abbreviated session because of the pandemic. They are scheduled to reconvene next week.

RELATED: Louisville Metro Council approves $2.7 million for COVID-19 emergency relief

RELATED: $2 trillion coronavirus deal: Who will get stimulus checks and when?

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.