Constitutional amendment on abortion to appear on Kentucky ballots in 2022

The proposed amendment would add a section to the Constitution of Kentucky stating that it "does not secure or protect a right to abortion or funding of abortion."

FRANKFORT, Ky. — On the last day of the Kentucky General Assembly, both the House and Senate voted to pass House Bill 91, a constitutional amendment related to abortion.

The proposed amendment would add a new section to the Constitution of Kentucky stating that it "does not secure or protect a right to abortion or funding of abortion."

Kentuckians will have a chance to weigh in on the amendment next year. The amendment will be included on the November 2022 ballot.

Following passage of the bill, ACLU-KY Policy Strategist Jackie McGranahan released a statement:

"The Kentucky General Assembly continued its years-long attack on reproductive freedom today with the passage of House Bill 91, a proposed amendment to Kentucky’s Constitution to entirely deny the right to abortion care, even in cases of rape, incest, or life-threatening conditions. It would also enshrine an existing law prohibiting private insurance companies from covering abortion care.

This amendment will likely appear on ballots in the next election. The ACLU of Kentucky will continue to work to defend Kentuckians’ reproductive freedom.

The government should never have the authority to force someone to remain pregnant against their will. The General Assembly will stop at nothing to push constitutionally-protected abortion care entirely out of reach, even for people whose lives depend on it. Passing such extreme legislation shows Kentucky lawmakers want to force their constituents to remain pregnant against their will, even if they are victims and survivors of rape or incest.

At best, House Bill 91 will shame and ostracize patients and healthcare providers. At worst, it will cost lives."

The Kentucky Right to Life Association also responded to the bill's passage with a statement from Executive Director Addia K. Wuchner:

"HB 91 - Yes for Life! Kentucky's ProLife Constitutional Amendment has passed the House and Senate and WILL BE on the ballot in November, 2022!



On January 22, 1973, in one raw exercise of judicial power, Citizens and the legislative branches of government were disenfranchised and the destruction of unborn children became legal.

In one fell swoop, the abortion laws of all fifty states were struck down.

HB 91 ensures that that the citizens of the Commonwealth of Kentucky are not disenfranchised by a rogue Court and that it is the legislature, your elected representatives, who make the law concerning the lives of our most vulnerable citizen, the unborn human child.

Ky Right to Life is thankful for the commitment to life shown by House and Senate members in their support for and passage of HB 91. Ky Right to Life is also grateful for our prolife partner organizations and our prolife membership across the Commonwealth.

I am sincerely grateful to the many people across the Commonwealth who responded in prayer and action, reaching out to their legislators to affirm their support for HB91 and their Yes for Life."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.