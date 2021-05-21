x
Kentucky

Kentucky AG wants state Supreme Court to reconsider DUI case after lawmaker acquitted

KENTUCKY, USA — Kentucky's attorney general is asking the state Supreme Court to reconsider its recent ruling in a DUI case

Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office says the ruling will “stand as a barrier” to prosecuting many DUI cases and thereby make the roads less safe.

The petition came on the same day the ruling came into play in a Kentucky lawmaker’s case. 

Republican State Rep. Derek Lewis was acquitted Wednesday of operating a vehicle under the influence. 

The state Supreme Court ruling was cited in a defense motion that prevented the prosecutor from presenting Lewis’ blood-test refusal to the jury.

Lewis was charged in April 2020. Officer Gary Mehler of the Laurel County sheriff’s department told the Associated Press that he responded to a call and found a pickup truck in a ditch. 

Mehler said Lewis got out smelling of alcohol and refused to take a sobriety test. 

Lewis was arrested about two hours after the state House had adjourned in Frankfort. 

