Beshear signs executive order halting car tax increase, proposes 1% drop in sales tax

If the legislation is passed, the Kentucky sales tax will be lowered to 5% from July 1, 2022, until June 30, 2023.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear took two actions Wednesday in an effort to help Kentuckians deal with the historic inflation rates caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.

During a press conference in Frankfort, Beshear signed an executive order that will immediately stop an increase in vehicle property taxes across the state. According to the governor, used car values rose by 40% since last year, causing taxes to soar with them.

Through the executive order, Kentuckians will pay around the same amount of tax on their vehicle this year as they did in 2021, as long as their vehicle has not drastically changed in the last year. The order is effective immediately and will remain in effect for two years.

Beshear said those who have already paid their vehicle taxes for 2021 will be reimbursed for the difference.

The order provides similar relief to legislation that is currently going through the Kentucky General Assembly. Through Senate Joint Resolution 99, the Kentucky Senate gave Gov. Beshear the authority to provide relief on his own.

"The moment they say I can help Kentuckians, I'm sure as heck going to do it," Beshear said.

The governor also announced that he and Rep. Angie Hatton (D-94) were filing legislation Wednesday that would temporarily drop Kentucky's statewide sales tax by 1%. If the proposal is passed, the sales tax will be lowered to 5% from July 1, 2022, until June 30, 2023.

According to Beshear, the proposal will decrease sales tax costs for all Kentucky families by more than 16% on purchases at retailers, restaurants and select items at the grocery store. Food and medicine are already tax-free in Kentucky.

"We're talking about savings for every single family buying the things they need," the governor said.

During Wednesday's conference, Beshear said Kentucky is in a good place financially with a "booming economy" and the best state budget in 25 years. According to a release from the governor, the state has a record-setting budget surplus in the 2021 fiscal year and is going into 2022 with nearly $2 billion more than budgeted.

He said the two actions he took Wednesday will not affect the planned investments detailed in his current budget proposal and will simply require some changes to the financing they already have planned.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.