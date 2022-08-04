x
Kentucky

More rounds of rain are headed into Kentuckiana; Here's what to expect

Heavy rain and slow moving storms could lead to isolated flash flooding concerns.
Credit: WHAS11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's going to be a rainy start to August after a soggy end to July. 

Throughout July, Louisville picked up 5.71" of rainfall, 1.66" above average.   

The weather pattern for the next several days will bring several rounds of rain. With a southerly wind flow, there will be plenty of moisture for storms to tap into. This could lead to localized flash flooding concerns for slow-moving storms. 

The Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 day outlook has above-average rainfall for most of Kentucky. Unfortunately, there is a greater threat for above average rainfall for eastern Kentucky, which could lead to additional flooding problems. 

Credit: WHAS11

The first round of rain will begin Thursday afternoon, with off and on thunderstorms. About a half inch of rainfall is possible, with localized heavier amounts.

Credit: WHAS11

Scattered rain/thunderstorms will continue into Friday, especially for the second half of the day. 

Credit: WHAS11

This weekend will start off with scattered showers on Saturday then become more isolated by Sunday. A cold front will pick up rain showers and storms Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday. 

Credit: WHAS11

Behind the front, a high pressure system will draw in drier air for the second half of the week. 

Credit: WHAS11

Between Thursday and next Wednesday, Kentuckiana could pick up an additional one to three inches of rain on average. Localized areas could pick up more due to slow-moving storms. 

Credit: WHAS11

