More rounds of rain are headed into Kentuckiana; Here's what to expect

Heavy rain and slow moving storms could lead to isolated flash flooding concerns.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's going to be a rainy start to August after a soggy end to July.

Throughout July, Louisville picked up 5.71" of rainfall, 1.66" above average.

The weather pattern for the next several days will bring several rounds of rain. With a southerly wind flow, there will be plenty of moisture for storms to tap into. This could lead to localized flash flooding concerns for slow-moving storms.

The Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 day outlook has above-average rainfall for most of Kentucky. Unfortunately, there is a greater threat for above average rainfall for eastern Kentucky, which could lead to additional flooding problems.

The first round of rain will begin Thursday afternoon, with off and on thunderstorms. About a half inch of rainfall is possible, with localized heavier amounts.

Scattered rain/thunderstorms will continue into Friday, especially for the second half of the day.

This weekend will start off with scattered showers on Saturday then become more isolated by Sunday. A cold front will pick up rain showers and storms Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday.

Behind the front, a high pressure system will draw in drier air for the second half of the week.

Between Thursday and next Wednesday, Kentuckiana could pick up an additional one to three inches of rain on average. Localized areas could pick up more due to slow-moving storms.

