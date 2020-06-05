LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you quit due to fear of the coronavirus, can you still get unemployment benefits from the states of Kentucky and Indiana?

Someone who stays home due to virus, but has no directive from a medical professional or employer will not be eligible for unemployment in Indiana in most cases, but the state still encourages people to apply because their circumstances might be an important factor.

Kentucky has a similar response. The states says an important requirement for eligibility is "an individual is separated from their job due to no fault but their own."

If an employer provides "reasonable" accommodations, like offering telecommunications, the employee has to work. If an employer does not, they should apply.

