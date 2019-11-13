FRANKFORT, Ky. — Hunting season is in full swing in Kentucky and a local organization is using the season to help those in need.

Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry is a volunteer-run organization that partners with hunters to provide a healthy source of protein to people in Kentucky. The organization pays to have donated venison processed and distributed to shelters throughout the state.

November 10-16 is designated as Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry Week in Kentucky. Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles urges Kentucky sportsmen and women to consider donating either deer or dollars during the week.

“Hunting is a time-honored Kentucky tradition that brings families and friends together in Kentucky’s breathtaking natural beauty,” he said in a press release. “Hunters can make this special time of year even better by donating a deer or funds to provide much-needed protein to their less-fortunate neighbors.”

Donated deer must be properly field dressed, recorded, and telechecked before it can be accepted. For more information on donating deer, visit the Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry website.

KHFH also runs the “Kentucky Whitetail Access” program, which matches hunters with landowners who need deer population control on their properties. KHFH receives the deer taken under the program and the processing fees are covered by the Kentucky Farm Bureau and its participating partners.

Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry was founded in 2000. Recently, the average annual donated harvest has been enough for 560,000 meals.

