'Ruh-roh': Empty toy bins at Kentucky Humane Society, donations needed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Toy bins are running "extremely low" at the Kentucky Humane Society and the organization is asking the community for help.
KHS went to Twitter on Oct. 25, saying that they do not have enough toys for all of their pets.
"Toys are important because they help relieve stress and boredom," they said.
Donations can be made online through KHS's Chewy wish-list or through the organization's Amazon wish-list.
Toys and other pet necessities, like blankets and food, can also be donated in-person at their main campus location at 241 Steedly Dr., Louisville, KY, 40213.
In-person donations can be made any day of the week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
