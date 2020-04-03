FRANKFORT, Ky. — The controversial voter ID bill passed the Kentucky House.

If it becomes law, it would require people show a government-issued photo ID to vote.

Supporters say it provides greater security; however, opponents say voter impersonation isn't a problem, adding they believe the requirement would suppress turnout among minorities, the elderly, and disabled voters.

“Senate Bill 2 is indeed designed to discourage or even prevent black folks from voting,” Rep. Attica Scott said.



“We're not trying to prevent anybody from voting. We want everyone to vote, but the only way the process is fair is if only legitimate voters who they say they are, are allowed to vote,” Rep. Jim Gooch said.



The bill now heads to the Senate which will consider whether to accept changes made by the House.

