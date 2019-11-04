FORT KNOX, Ky. — For the majority of students at Scott Middle School, the struggles of having a parent in the military are normal — never knowing where you'll go next or how long you'll stay in one place. To celebrate their bravery and sacrifice, Governor Matt Bevin honored military children with a special ceremony Thursday.

"This community needs people like you. This country needs people like you. The world needs people like you," Bevin said.

Bevin proclaimed April as the Month of the Military Child in Kentucky, dedicating the month to showing how grateful our state is for resilient military children.

Sixth-grader Annabelle Evans is part of Scott Middle's majority, moving six times in her life. Evans said that moving can be difficult, but it's something she's become accustomed to.

"I can't stay in one place anymore. Like you'll put me here and six weeks later I'll be like, let's go somewhere else," Evans said.

Still, she and her classmates said they were happy to hear other people recognize how hard the lives of military children can be.

"I like the fact that others will come in and try to understand what it's like for us and want to know more about what it's like for us," Evans said.

Fort Knox Commander John Evans Jr. was on hand for the celebration, and said the support military children give to their parents is often more than enough contribution to the Armed Forces.

"Despite how frightening it can be to...change venue and move to a new location, you do exceptionally well at that," Evans said. "They are resilient, adaptive, agile, and essential — because they allow their Service Members to perform their duties, they are also brave."