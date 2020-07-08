World's Longest Yard Sale continues despite COVID-19 pandemic

Highway 127 Yard Sale begins in across several states, including Kentucky, as customers are asked to follow social distancing guidelines.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Highway 127 Yard Sale, also known as the "World's Longest Yard Sale," is a weekend road trip that gives people the opportunity to grab the most eclectic souvenirs. This year, though, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced vendors to change their plans to minimize the chance people bring home something no one wants: coronavirus.

Thousands of residents set up shop in their front yards, farms and group settings along the 690 mile route from Alabama to Michigan.The journey cuts through the heart of Kentucky, south and north through Frankfort.

At stops along Kentucky’s sales shoppers will find signs asking people to social distance, wear masks and use hand sanitizer. Longtime vendors said they believe the crowds were down about 1/3 from last year, which did not surprise them.

Mississippian Rick Burton said there were not as many vendors lining up the route, and the crowds were noticeably smaller, but said tose who are coming out seem to be a lot friendlier than normal.

"I think people are wanting to get out and they want to talk to other people," Burton said. "They want to interact with other people. They're tired of hunkering down."

Self-described "hard core yard-saler" Cindy Dennie agreed with Burton.

"Time is so precious and if you can get out and spend it with your family, hey, stress reliever," Dennie said.

Kevin Bays has hosted a yard sale on his farm for years and echoed the sentiment. When asked what was the best deal at his location was, he said "companionship and friendship."

The mostly outdoor event has enough space for social distancing, and while many were seen wearing masks, there were people spotted without one. In the end, those who love the event said they hope COVID-19 just a pothole in their favorite event's history.

