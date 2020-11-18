Kentucky agriculture department taking hemp program applications

Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles said the hemp industry is having a difficult year due to FDA regulatory burdens and concerns about overproduction.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) is taking applications for its 2021 hemp licensing program.

Grower applications will be accepted from Nov. 16 through March 15, 2021 and grower license renewals are due by March 15.

Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles suggested growers "do their homework and assess the risk" when deciding whether to enter the hemp industry. He says the industry is having a difficult year due to FDA regulatory burdens and concerns about overproduction.

But Quarles said he believes there will be a long-term hemp market in Kentucky.

The ag department has an online application that can be found at kyagr.com/hemp. According to the KDA website, handler and processer applications are available all year.

