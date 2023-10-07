Kentucky governor celebrates groundbreaking of new law enforcement training facility

The Jody Cash Multipurpose Training Facility will provide training for most of Kentucky's law enforcement agencies.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Law enforcement agencies in Kentucky will be able to start training in a new state-of-the-art facility when it opens in 2025.

Gov. Andy Beshear, family members and Kentucky officials broke ground at the site on Monday.

The facility is named after Deputy Jody Cash, who died in the line of duty last year.

"Deputy Cash was the best of the best, he represented everything that as trainees, you should want to be, an incredible officer who gave in so many ways and we will never forget his sacrifice," Beshear said.

Law enforcement agencies in Bowling Green, Lexington and Louisville Metro will not train at this facility because they have their own. Kentucky State Police also has its own facility and won't be training there either.

“The commonwealth’s law enforcement officers are the best of us, and we must ensure that they have state-of-the-art tools to assist them in their essential work,” Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey said.

Cash's wife, Michelle Cash, was also present at the groundbreaking.

“Throughout his career, he went above and beyond in an already difficult job to make sure he was supporting other officers, too, as they recovered from traumatic experiences and continued learning new skills," she said. "Because of that, we can’t imagine a better way to honor his life and celebrate his impact in our community and across Kentucky."

It will be almost 43,000 square feet with a 50-yard 30-lane firing range for officers to learn specialized training according to the release.

