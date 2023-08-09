Kentucky governor joins BlueOval executives for tour of battery plant

The company is building two plants to provide batteries for Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles – one in Glendale and another in Tennessee.

GLENDALE, Ky. — The second battery plant for BlueOval SK is starting to take shape in Kentucky.

On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear joined BlueOval SK executives to tour the BlueOval SK Battery Park.

The company is building two plants to provide batteries for Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles – one in Glendale and another in Tennessee.

Officials have started hiring hourly-workers for the 5,000 jobs that were created between the two plants.

BlueOval SK Battery Park will train the new workers at a new training center, that leaders broke ground on in April, located on their site.

Officials said the workers will be trained on SK On’s proprietary technical, quality and manufacturing processes in the ECTC BlueOval SK Training Center’s virtual reality labs, industrial maintenance lab, work simulation lab and ergonomics techniques classrooms.

“We are thankful to everyone at BlueOval SK and the nearly 2,600 construction workers onsite who have made significant construction progress, bringing Ford closer to its target of producing an annual run rate of 2 million electric vehicles globally by the end of 2026," Beshear said.

According to a press release, progress has been steady since workers installed the first structural beam for the second plant on June 12.

The press release states crews have already moved nearly 7 million cubic yards of earth, placed 257,000 cubic yards of concrete, erected 44,000 tons of steel, installed almost 3 million square feet of roofing and installed 535,000 square feet of exterior siding.

When the battery plants are done being built, they will each be 4 million square feet and capable of producing more than 80 gigawatt hours annually.

Construction is still on schedule in Glendale and production is expected to begin in 2025.

