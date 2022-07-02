'Moving in the right direction': Gov. Andy Beshear says COVID-19 cases significantly down

Gov. Andy Beshear said the positivity rate is down to 23.51%.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear provided updates on the latest coronavirus pandemic and the state's vaccination status in a press conference Monday.

Beshear said the positivity rate is down to 23.51% and cases are on a downward trend.

Kentucky health officials said 3,835 new cases and 29 deaths were reported Monday, compared to 4,950 cases reported last Monday.

Beshear said the lower numbers could be because of the winter storm last week and the number of testing sites closed because of it.

"Remember, with the ice storm that thankfully did not hit us as hard as expected, there was a lot of testing that was closed, a lot of health departments that were closed," said Beshear.

Beshear said there is a real downward trend in hospitalizations at 11%.

While the total percentage of Kentuckians vaccinated is at 64%, people 75 years and older are at 92% vaccinated. The total number of people vaccinated is 2,862,756.

Beshear said most of the total deaths are unvaccinated Kentuckians.

"They're still people's family members, and there's still a whole lot of them we're losing, and I don't want anybody to pass away from COVID. So we're still going to give the best advice we can to protect people," said Beshear.

Beshear also announced the Team Kentucky Homeowner Assistance Fund, which is supposed to help homeowners affected by the pandemic pay their mortgages and other home-related expenses like property taxes and utility costs.

In a recent press release from the Governor's office, a spokesperson said qualifying homeowners can apply up for $35,000 in assistance.

“We are thankful for the federal funds to help Kentucky homeowners affected by the pandemic,” Beshear said. “Kentuckians’ homes have been critical during this pandemic and now as cases continue to go down, these funds help ensure each family has their home to help them recover.”

The program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, the release states.

Watch the full press conference below:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.