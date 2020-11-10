Gov. Andy Beshear and family in quarantine after trooper riding with first family tests positive for coronavirus

Gov. Beshear and his family were potentially exposed after a member of his security detail learned he tested positive on Saturday.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky governor Andy Beshear and his family are in quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19, the governor's office announced Sunday.

Beshear and his family were potentially exposed after a member of his security detail learned he tested positive on Saturday. The unnamed security officer drove with the first family, before the test results were announced, according to a news release.

The first family was not in contact with anyone else following exposure.

The Governor said his family and the trooper all wore facial coverings, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) recommend quarantine if an individual is within six feet of a positive person for more than 15 minutes.

Quarantine is used to keep someone who might have been exposed to COVID-19 away from others to limit possible spread.

The Governor and his family have tested negative, are feeling well and have no symptoms. The Beshear family will be tested regularly and will remain in quarantine until cleared by DPH, Beshear's office said.

Beshear said the plans to continue to provide daily COVID-19 updates virtually.

