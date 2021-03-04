Gov. Beshear directs flags to fly at half-staff after Capitol attack

An 18-year veteran of the US Capitol Police died after he was rammed by a vehicle. A second officer was also injured in the attack.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear has directed flags at homes and businesses across Kentucky to fly at half-staff following an attack that killed a US Capitol police officer Friday.

President Joe Biden ordered flags at the White House and all federal buildings be flown at half-staff until sunset on Tuesday, April 6. Beshear's directive asks Kentucky residents and businesses to follow suit.

Two Capitol Police officers were rammed by a vehicle allegedly driven by 25-year-old Noah Green, who authorities say lived in Indiana. Officer William "Billy" Evans later died from his injuries. The second officer was taken to the hospital.

Green, who authorities said got out of his vehicle and lunged toward police with a knife, was shot by one of the officers and also died at the hospital.

Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in honor of the service and sacrifice of the victims of the attack at the United States Capitol.



Read more: https://t.co/IIctAaF0Gu pic.twitter.com/htDX2YBi2e — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) April 3, 2021

Biden says he and first lady Jill Biden are heartbroken over the death of Evans, an 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police force.

(The Associated Press contributed to this story.)

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.