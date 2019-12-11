FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Fish and Wildlife has debuted a new app that will allow people to report suspected illegal activity.

A statement from the agency says it has partnered with tip411 to create the KFWLaw app, which allows people to submit anonymous tips to law enforcement about fish, wildlife or boating. They can also report tips through text messages or the internet.

Officials say crime has been reduced in communities around the nation using similar technology.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife's Law Enforcement Division Director Eric Gibson says it's a 21st Century tool to report suspicious activity in real-time.

The app will supplement the department's longtime tip line, 1-800-25-ALERT. Officials say people should still dial 911 in an emergency.

MORE FROM WHAS11:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.