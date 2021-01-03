Nearly 600 Kentucky farm projects to share $5.9M

The funding goes to projects that seek to protect water quality and prevent soil erosion.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Officials say a total of $5.9 million in tobacco settlement funds will go to nearly 600 farm projects across Kentucky.

A statement from Gov. Andy Beshear and Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman says the Kentucky Soil and Water Conservation Commission selected 592 projects in 86 counties to receive the funding.

“We need to be doing all that we can to support our local farmers who have always been there to support us and our economy,” said Gov. Beshear. “These projects help their efforts to improve soil and water quality and will help keep farms productive.”

The statement says funding goes to projects that seek to protect water quality and prevent soil erosion. They include offering alternative water sources for livestock, grassed waterways and cover crops.

Beshear says along with helping the water and soil, the projects will help keep farms productive.

