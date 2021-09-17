Kentucky has disbursed $65M in eviction, utility relief

Gov. Beshear said the state has paid more than $65 million in rent and utility relief to residents during the pandemic.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state has paid more than $65 million in rent and utility relief to residents during the pandemic, including more than $51 million since March.

Roughly $152 million is still available. If a tenant is facing eviction, Beshear encouraged them to apply for assistance, speak with their landlord, contact a local legal aid agency and ask a judge for additional time while they await their assistance through the fund.

“We know this is a difficult time, and we will continue to work tirelessly with our partners to provide rent and utility relief to Kentucky families,” Gov. Beshear said. “I encourage Kentuckians to apply for the $152 million in available assistance so we can keep them in their homes.”

Kentuckians can apply for and receive funds from the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund until Sept. 30, 2022, or until funds run out.

