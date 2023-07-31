17-month-old dies, Kentucky mother arrested for abuse

Prosecutors say the child was sexually assaulted. She died Sunday night at the East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — Prosecutors say a 17-month-old girl has died after being sexually assaulted in Middlesboro, Kentucky.

The girl, who was severely injured, was taken to the Middlesboro ARH Hospital on Friday, July 28. Due to the extent of her injuries, she was flown to East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

"That somebody could be that sick out there to let this go on," said Caley Ayers from the Middlesboro Police Department. "I have seen some kids like that, but not at this age."

Prosecutors confirmed the girl died Sunday night. Citations show that the girl's mother, 21-year-old Erica Lawson, was arrested. She is being held at the Bell County Detention Center.

Lawson was charged with manslaughter, criminal abuse to a child under 12 years old, failure to report child abuse and wanton endangerment. Authorities said she could face more charges later.

"In my time with the commonwealth, this is one of the most severe cases of abuse, specifically because that baby is 17 months old at that time," Ayers said.

Another arrest is expected. Police said the child's father had not been charged with a crime as of Monday afternoon. They also said they were working to apprehend the second suspect.

"The mother and father were not together. The father is not a suspect at this time, but that could change," Ayers said.

Police said the girl's uncle went to authorities several weeks ago after suspecting that someone burned her. However, police "couldn't find the kid and the uncle did not know where the kid was at the time."

A candlelight vigil is planned at City Hall Tuesday evening for the girl.

"What is disheartening is the public's response," said Lynne Fugate, a Kentucky attorney. "If a child is abused, report it. Don't withhold it, don't go on — report it. Call someone. Do something because this could very well be a different outcome had that been the case."