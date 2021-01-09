Kentucky launches permanent mail-in driver's license renewal program

With the new program, Kentuckians can renew credentials online, by mail or in person.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentuckians will soon be able to renew their driver's licenses and ID cards remotely.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will launch a service Oct. 1 to expand options for residents to renew their licenses through a mail-in renewal program.

"The mail-in program builds upon the successful summer launch of Kentucky’s first online driver’s license renewal service," Beshear said. "Both services maximize convenience by helping the majority of cardholders tackle an important to-do on their own time without visiting a licensing office."

The mail-in program offers renewal of four-year driver's licenses, motorcycle/operator license and ID cards. Cards must expire within six months or have been expired for less than a year, and the applicant will receive the same card as before (state-issued ID or REAL ID)

People can also request new licenses if their addresses need updating. One valid proof of address change is required. License replacements can also be mailed.

"Kentucky is bringing back a better, permanent version of the mail-in in program that was temporarily offered during most of 2020 to limit COVID-19 exposure at our driver licensing regional offices," KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. "As we look to modernize licensing, we recognize some Kentuckians prefer to do business in multiple ways and this service caters to our diverse population.”

Mail-in renewal does not apply to people upgrading to REAL ID, people who want a card with an eight-year renewal cycle, renewals that involve name changes or commercial driver's licenses.

The service is administered solely by KYTC as the state continues to transfer licensing services to KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Officers from local circuit court clerk offices. All services will be transferred by June 30, 2022.

With the new program, Kentuckians can renew credentials online, by mail or in person. More information can be found on KYTC's website.

