Some Kentucky driver licensing offices reopen after COVID exposure

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said offices in Jackson, Catlettsburg, Bowling Green and Owensboro reopened Tuesday.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Officials say four Kentucky driver licensing offices have reopened this week after being sanitized due to exposure to the coronavirus, but others are staying closed longer than expected.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a statement that a regional office in Jackson and four smaller field offices in Catlettsburg, Bowling Green and Owensboro reopened Tuesday as planned. The offices were shut down on Nov. 13.

A regional office in Lexington is scheduled to reopen Wednesday. Offices in Columbia and Florence will remain closed until next week.

Officials say new regulations at local health departments meant some offices had to stay closed longer. KYTC Department of Vehicular Regulation Commissioner Matt Cole said customers whose appointments were disrupted by the emergency closures will be rescheduled or offered services at another KYTC driver licensing facility.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.