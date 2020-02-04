LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Play dates have become a thing of the past since the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to concerns from pediatricians.

Dr. Scottie B. Day from Kentucky Children’s Hospital said the coronavirus quarantine could lead to "an increase in accidents and injuries of children at home," though Kentucky has not seen numbers to support that. He also believes it’s possible social isolation could lead to depression.

“We do know from other states that have been in this a little longer, and other countries, that we've seen an increased rate of depression, that we see an increased rate of suicide attempts,” Day said.

He explained that isolation is an adjustment for the entire family, so it's important to communicate. Day suggested journaling as a way to open up and start that conversation.

“You want to let negative emotion drive to some positive action,” Day said.

Day said it's also important for kids to continue relationships with friends, teachers, even their pediatricians through the tele-medicine program.

“We want to prepare and making sure we're catching everybody, and sometimes that means over-screening but that's what it's all about,” Day said.

He also urged parents to have patience while dealing with their own stress as the household learns to adapt.

“Just realize, the emotions that you're feeling, they're feeling it in a different way," Day said, "and so sometimes, their acting out may be their way of communicating they're stressed.”

If you believe a child is in immediate need of help, you can call the Child Protection Branch at 877-KY-SAFE-1.

There are also resources available at Kosair Charities and Face It.

