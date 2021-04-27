Kentucky businesses, residences can apply for disaster loans

A presidential disaster declaration allowing the loans covers Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Martin and Powell counties.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The U.S. Small Business Administration has low-interest disaster loans available to businesses and residents in parts of Kentucky due to storms that occurred in late February through mid-March.

A presidential disaster declaration allowing the loans covers Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Martin and Powell counties. The SBA says those counties are eligible for physical and economic injury disaster loans.

Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in adjacent counties can apply for economic injury disaster loans. Those counties are Bell, Clark, Jackson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Leslie, Madison, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe in Kentucky; and Mingo and Wayne in West Virginia.

