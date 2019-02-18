BLACK MOUNTAIN, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Kentucky Department of Transportation employee is credited with helping to save a sick 13-month-old bear in the Black Mountain area, that is in southeastern Kentucky.

The male employee was driving down Black Mountain when he was flagged down by a group of people, they notified him of the bear cub they had found in a ditch.

The employee called Appalachian Bear Rescue, who then advised him to call the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. The man waited by the bear for officers to arrive.

The bear was taken to the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine. The bear weighed 12 pounds and was malnourished. The bear was missing fur, tick infested, and had abscesses.

The was named Hartley Bear, according to the Appalachian Bear Rescue.

The rescue facility said they are grateful to everyone who worked to help the sick bear.

