Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources urge public to leave young wildlife alone

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources are asking the public to leave young wildlife alone as summer nears.

They say if you see an animal that may look like it needs rescuing, you may actually be doing “more harm than good.”

Some animals, like white-tailed deer and rabbits, will leave their young for extended periods of time but will return to care for them.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said if you happen to come across a young mammal or bird, you should not handle it and keep children and pets away. They say this prevents the young animal from “being stressed and increases the likelihood the mom will return to care for it.”

They say unless the wildlife is acquired from a legal source and if you have obtained a Captive Wildlife permit in advance, state law 301 KAR 2:081 prohibits having native wildlife as pets.

